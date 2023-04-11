The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-6) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (48-21-11) at home on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and TSN4.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN, TVAS, and TSN4 Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-120) Maple Leafs (+100) -

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won 63.9% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (39-22).

Tampa Bay has gone 39-20 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (66.1% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Lightning have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Maple Leafs Total (Rank) 272 (8th) Goals 271 (9th) 248 (15th) Goals Allowed 215 (6th) 70 (3rd) Power Play Goals 61 (8th) 51 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay went over three times.

In the past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Lightning offense's 272 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked eighth in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Lightning have allowed 248 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 15th in league action.

They're ranked 11th in the league with a +24 goal differential .

