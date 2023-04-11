Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Luke Raley (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
- Raley has had a base hit in four of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Raley has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Whitlock will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 16, the 26-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals.
- In 31 games last season he put together a 4-2 record and had a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP.
