Manuel Margot -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .200.

In five of nine games this year, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.

In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Margot has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

