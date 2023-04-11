Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .590, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in all 10 games this year, with more than one hit four times (40.0%).
- In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In seven games this season (70.0%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (70.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|7 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.5 per game).
- Whitlock will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw one scoreless inning when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 16 against the Kansas City Royals.
- In 31 games last season he put together a 4-2 record and had a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP.
