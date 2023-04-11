After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .590, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in all 10 games this year, with more than one hit four times (40.0%).

In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In seven games this season (70.0%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (70.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings