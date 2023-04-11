Garrett Whitlock will try to shut down Randy Arozarena and company when the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 25 home runs, averaging 2.5 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .564 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.279).

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (76 total, 7.6 per game).

The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .366 on-base percentage.

Rays batters strike out 6.5 times per game, the lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (1.70).

The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (.900).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will look to Shane McClanahan (2-0) in his third start of the season.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

McClanahan is trying to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

McClanahan will look to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 frames per outing).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Patrick Corbin 4/7/2023 Athletics W 9-5 Home Zach Eflin Ken Waldichuk 4/8/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Home Jeffrey Springs Shintaro Fujinami 4/9/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Home Drew Rasmussen James Kaprielian 4/10/2023 Red Sox W 1-0 Home - Nick Pivetta 4/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane McClanahan Garrett Whitlock 4/12/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Chris Sale 4/13/2023 Red Sox - Home Jeffrey Springs Corey Kluber 4/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Drew Rasmussen José Berríos 4/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josh Fleming Yusei Kikuchi 4/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Shane McClanahan Alek Manoah

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.