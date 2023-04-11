(10-0) will take on the (5-5) at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 12 strikeouts, Shane McClanahan will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Rays have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+145). The contest's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (2-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Garrett Whitlock - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Rays and Red Sox matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rays (-175), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rays bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Wander Franco hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been listed as the favorite in 10 games and won them all.

The Rays have played nine times as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Red Sox the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +145 moneyline listed for this contest.

Rays vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Wander Franco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+175) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rays, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 7th 2nd Win AL East +130 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.