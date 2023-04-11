Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vidal Brujan -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Vidal Brujan At The Plate (2022)
- Brujan hit .163 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Brujan reached base via a hit in 22 of 54 games last season (40.7%), including multiple hits in 5.6% of those games (three of them).
- He hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games last year (three of 54), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Brujan drove in a run in 11 games last season out of 54 (20.4%), including multiple RBIs in 5.6% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He touched home plate in 13 of his 54 games last season.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.111
|AVG
|.213
|.220
|OBP
|.238
|.181
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|19/9
|K/BB
|18/3
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (55.6%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.4%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in the big leagues.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
- Whitlock will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 16, the 26-year-old righty threw in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals.
- Last season he compiled a 4-2 record, a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP over his 31 games.
