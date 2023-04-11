Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Wander Franco (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in total hits (13) this season while batting .317 with seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Franco has recorded a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), including four multi-hit games (40.0%).
- Looking at the 10 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (40.0%), and in 9.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year (60.0%), Franco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this season (70.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.5 per game).
- Whitlock will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 16, the 26-year-old right-hander threw in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals.
- Last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP over his 31 games, putting together a 4-2 record.
