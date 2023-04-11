Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yandy Diaz (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .233 with a double, two home runs and six walks.
- This season, Diaz has recorded at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In two games this season, Diaz has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In four of eight games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.5 per game).
- Whitlock makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 26-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw one scoreless inning when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 16 against the Kansas City Royals.
- Last season he put together a 4-2 record, a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP over his 31 games.
