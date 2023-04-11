On Tuesday, Yandy Diaz (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .233 with a double, two home runs and six walks.

This season, Diaz has recorded at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In two games this season, Diaz has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In four of eight games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings