Brandon Lowe -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on April 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.472) and total hits (nine) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389 with four homers.

This season, Lowe has totaled at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in four games this year (44.4%), leaving the park in 11.1% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings