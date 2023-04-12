Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Lowe -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on April 12 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.472) and total hits (nine) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389 with four homers.
- This season, Lowe has totaled at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (44.4%), leaving the park in 11.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.73 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Sale (1-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
