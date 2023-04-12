Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Francisco Mejia (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia has a double and three walks while hitting .176.
- Twice in six games this year, Mejia has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Mejia has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Sale (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
