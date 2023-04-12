On Wednesday, Francisco Mejia (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia has a double and three walks while hitting .176.
  • Twice in six games this year, Mejia has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Mejia has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Sale (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
