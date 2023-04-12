After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Chris Sale) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and a walk.
  • In three of eight games this year (37.5%), Ramirez has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 37.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 11.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ramirez has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • The Red Sox will look to Sale (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
