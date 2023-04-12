After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Chris Sale) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and a walk.

In three of eight games this year (37.5%), Ramirez has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 37.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 11.5% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings