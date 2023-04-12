Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Chris Sale) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and a walk.
- In three of eight games this year (37.5%), Ramirez has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 11.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Red Sox will look to Sale (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
