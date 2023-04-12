Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has three home runs and two walks while hitting .314.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Red Sox will look to Sale (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
