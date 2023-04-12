The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes has three home runs and two walks while hitting .314.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
  • Paredes has picked up a hit in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has homered in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Paredes has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Red Sox will look to Sale (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
