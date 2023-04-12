Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Chris Sale) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .385 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In 85.7% of his games this season (six of seven), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (57.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In seven games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this season (57.1%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Sale (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
