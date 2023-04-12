After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is hitting .208 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
  • Raley has picked up a hit in four games this season (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in two of nine games played this year, and in 10% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (33.3%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (100.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sale (1-0) starts for the Red Sox, his third this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.