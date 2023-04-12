Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .208 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
- Raley has picked up a hit in four games this season (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in two of nine games played this year, and in 10% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (33.3%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sale (1-0) starts for the Red Sox, his third this season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
