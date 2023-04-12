Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manuel Margot -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on April 12 at 6:40 PM ET.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .200 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- In five of 10 games this season, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 10 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Margot has had an RBI in three games this season.
- In three games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sale (1-0) gets the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
