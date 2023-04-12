Manuel Margot -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on April 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .200 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • In five of 10 games this season, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Margot has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • In three games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sale (1-0) gets the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.