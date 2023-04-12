Manuel Margot -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on April 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .200 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

In five of 10 games this season, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.

In 10 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Margot has had an RBI in three games this season.

In three games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

