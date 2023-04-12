The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .535, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 51st in slugging.

In 90.9% of his games this season (10 of 11), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (36.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (63.6%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (63.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

