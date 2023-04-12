Wednesday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (11-0) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (5-6) at 6:40 PM ET (on April 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 7-3 victory as our model heavily favors the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley to the mound, while Chris Sale (1-0) will take the ball for the Boston Red Sox.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 7, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

  • This season, the Rays have been listed as the favorite in 11 games and won them all.
  • Tampa Bay has been at least -130 moneyline favorites 11 times this season and won each of those games.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 56.5% chance to win.
  • Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (83) in baseball so far this year.
  • The Rays have a 1.73 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 7 Athletics W 9-5 Zach Eflin vs Ken Waldichuk
April 8 Athletics W 11-0 Jeffrey Springs vs Shintaro Fujinami
April 9 Athletics W 11-0 Drew Rasmussen vs James Kaprielian
April 10 Red Sox W 1-0 - vs Nick Pivetta
April 11 Red Sox W 7-2 Shane McClanahan vs Garrett Whitlock
April 12 Red Sox - Taj Bradley vs Chris Sale
April 13 Red Sox - Jeffrey Springs vs Corey Kluber
April 14 @ Blue Jays - Drew Rasmussen vs José Berríos
April 15 @ Blue Jays - Josh Fleming vs Yusei Kikuchi
April 16 @ Blue Jays - Shane McClanahan vs Alek Manoah
April 17 @ Reds - Taj Bradley vs Hunter Greene

