How to Watch the Rays vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Tropicana Field. Chris Sale will be on the mound for Boston, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 29 home runs, averaging 2.6 per game.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .580 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .283 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 7.5 runs per game (83 total runs).
- The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .365 on-base percentage.
- Rays hitters strike out 6.7 times per game, the fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has a 1.73 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays average baseball's best WHIP (.929).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Taj Bradley will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 22-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 9-5
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Ken Waldichuk
|4/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|James Kaprielian
|4/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 1-0
|Home
|-
|Nick Pivetta
|4/11/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-2
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Garrett Whitlock
|4/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Chris Sale
|4/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Corey Kluber
|4/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|José Berríos
|4/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Alek Manoah
|4/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Greene
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.