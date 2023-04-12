When the (5-6) play the (11-0) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 6:40 PM ET, Chris Sale will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 13).

The favored Rays have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Sale - BOS (1-0, 11.25 ERA)

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been listed as the favorite 11 times this season and have won all of those games.

The Rays have played 11 times as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, and won in each game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Red Sox have were defeated in both of the matchups they have played as underdogs this season.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +110 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Rays vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+160) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 7th 2nd Win AL East +130 - 1st

