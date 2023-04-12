Taylor Walls is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 12 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is hitting .333 with a double and three walks.
  • Walls is batting .385 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • In five of seven games this season, Walls has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Walls has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In five of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sale (1-0) makes the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
