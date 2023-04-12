Taylor Walls is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 12 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .333 with a double and three walks.

Walls is batting .385 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In five of seven games this season, Walls has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Walls has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In five of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings