Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Taylor Walls is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 12 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .333 with a double and three walks.
- Walls is batting .385 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In five of seven games this season, Walls has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Walls has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In five of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sale (1-0) makes the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.