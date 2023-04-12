Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Vidal Brujan, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Vidal Brujan At The Plate (2022)
- Brujan hit .163 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- In 40.7% of his games last year (22 of 54), Brujan had a base hit, and in three of those games (5.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He homered in three games a year ago (out of 54 opportunities, 5.6%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.
- Brujan picked up an RBI in 11 games last year out 54 (20.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He touched home plate 13 times last season in 54 games (24.1%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.111
|AVG
|.213
|.220
|OBP
|.238
|.181
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|19/9
|K/BB
|18/3
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (55.6%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.4%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox gave up 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- The Red Sox will send Sale (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.