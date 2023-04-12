Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Wander Franco (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .667, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Franco has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with at least two hits on four occasions (36.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (36.4%), leaving the park in 8.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this year (63.6%), Franco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (63.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sale (1-0) pitches for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
