On Wednesday, Wander Franco (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .667, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
  • Franco has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with at least two hits on four occasions (36.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (36.4%), leaving the park in 8.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this year (63.6%), Franco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (63.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sale (1-0) pitches for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
