On Wednesday, Wander Franco (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .667, fueled by eight extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Franco has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with at least two hits on four occasions (36.4%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (36.4%), leaving the park in 8.3% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this year (63.6%), Franco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (63.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings