After going 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has a double, three home runs and seven walks while batting .303.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 58th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
  • In five of nine games this year (55.6%) Diaz has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (three of nine), and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 55.6% of his games this year (five of nine), with two or more runs four times (44.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.73 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sale (1-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.