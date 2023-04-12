After going 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has a double, three home runs and seven walks while batting .303.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 58th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

In five of nine games this year (55.6%) Diaz has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (three of nine), and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 55.6% of his games this year (five of nine), with two or more runs four times (44.4%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings