The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has a double, four home runs and eight walks while batting .310.
  • In seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), Lowe has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in four games this year (40.0%), homering in 10.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this year (40.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 2
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Kluber (0-2) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering hits.
