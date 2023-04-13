Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Francisco Mejia (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .167 with a double and three walks.
- Mejia has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
- Mejia has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Red Sox's 5.06 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kluber (0-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up hits.
