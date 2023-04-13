After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .259 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

In four of nine games this season (44.4%), Ramirez has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (three of nine), and 10% of his trips to the plate.

In three games this season, Ramirez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

