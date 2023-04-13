Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .259 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
- In four of nine games this season (44.4%), Ramirez has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (three of nine), and 10% of his trips to the plate.
- In three games this season, Ramirez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 5.06 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Kluber (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing hits.
