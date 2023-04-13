After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .385.
  • In 75.0% of his eight games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 5.06 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Red Sox will look to Kluber (0-2) in his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up hits.
