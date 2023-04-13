After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .385.

In 75.0% of his eight games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Lowe has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

