The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-30-6), losers of four games in a row, will host the Detroit Red Wings (35-36-10) -- who've also lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to watch the Lightning and Red Wings square off on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lightning vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/25/2023 Red Wings Lightning 3-0 TB 12/21/2022 Red Wings Lightning 7-4 DET 12/6/2022 Lightning Red Wings 4-2 DET

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.

The Lightning's 275 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 81 31 79 110 96 57 100% Brayden Point 81 48 43 91 44 50 50.4% Steven Stamkos 80 33 51 84 53 26 53.5% Alex Killorn 81 27 36 63 54 39 50% Brandon Hagel 80 29 33 62 47 91 28.4%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (270 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 237 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Red Wings Key Players