Luke Raley -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Corey Kluber on the hill, on April 13 at 1:10 PM ET.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Tropicana Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .208 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

In four of nine games this year, Raley has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in two of nine games played this season, and in 10% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (33.3%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings