Luke Raley -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Corey Kluber on the hill, on April 13 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is batting .208 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
  • In four of nine games this year, Raley has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in two of nine games played this season, and in 10% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (33.3%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (100.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.06).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Kluber (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third this season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up hits.
