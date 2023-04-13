After going 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in his last game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .319.
  • Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 31st in slugging.
  • In 11 of 12 games this season (91.7%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 66.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in eight of 12 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Kluber (0-2) makes the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up hits.
