Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in his last game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .319.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 31st in slugging.
- In 11 of 12 games this season (91.7%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 66.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in eight of 12 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Kluber (0-2) makes the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up hits.
