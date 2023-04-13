(12-0) will square off against the (5-7) at Tropicana Field on Thursday, April 13 at 1:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 19 Ks, Jeffrey Springs will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Rays are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+185). The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Springs - TB (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corey Kluber - BOS (0-2, 6.48 ERA)

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been listed as the favorite in 12 games and won them all.

The Rays have played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won every time.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Red Sox have been posted as the underdog three times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Red Sox this season with a +185 moneyline set for this game.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 7th 2nd Win AL East +130 - 1st

