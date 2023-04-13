On Thursday, Taylor Walls (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .333 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Walls will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .385 in his last outings.
  • In six of eight games this season, Walls has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Walls has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In six games this year (75.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Kluber (0-2) gets the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up hits.
