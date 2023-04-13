The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco, who went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI last time in action, battle Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He collected three extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with 17 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .720.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Franco has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (33.3%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).

Franco has an RBI in eight of 12 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings