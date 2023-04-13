Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 10 games this year, with multiple hits in 30.0% of those games.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (30.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Diaz has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 10 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Kluber (0-2) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering hits.
