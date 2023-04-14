Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on April 14 at 7:07 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Tampa Bay with 11 hits and an OBP of .463 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- In 72.7% of his games this season (eight of 11), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 45.5% of his games this year, and 12.2% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 45.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 63.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (27.3%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- Berrios (0-2) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
