Brandon Lowe -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on April 14 at 7:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Tampa Bay with 11 hits and an OBP of .463 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

In 72.7% of his games this season (eight of 11), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 45.5% of his games this year, and 12.2% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 45.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 63.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (27.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings