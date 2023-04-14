On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .182.

In three of seven games this year, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this year.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In 42.9% of his games this year (three of seven), he has scored, and in three of those games (42.9%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings