Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .182.
- In three of seven games this year, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In 42.9% of his games this year (three of seven), he has scored, and in three of those games (42.9%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- Berrios (0-2) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
