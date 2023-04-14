On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .182.
  • In three of seven games this year, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Bethancourt has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In 42.9% of his games this year (three of seven), he has scored, and in three of those games (42.9%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Berrios (0-2) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
