On Friday, Harold Ramirez (coming off going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .323 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.

In 50.0% of his 10 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (30.0%), homering in 8.8% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (40.0%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

