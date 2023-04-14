Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Harold Ramirez (coming off going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .323 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- In 50.0% of his 10 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (30.0%), homering in 8.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (40.0%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- Berrios (0-2) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
