On Friday, Luke Raley (coming off going 1-for-2 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is hitting .231 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • In five of 10 games this year, Raley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this season, and in 9.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Raley has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 2
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (100.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.70 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Berrios (0-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.