Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Luke Raley (coming off going 1-for-2 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .231 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- In five of 10 games this year, Raley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this season, and in 9.4% of his plate appearances.
- Raley has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.70 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Berrios (0-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
