Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena -- hitting .317 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and 13 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on April 14 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .314 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Arozarena has recorded a hit in 12 of 13 games this year (92.3%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).
- He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 13), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has driven in a run in nine games this year (69.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine games this year (69.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|3
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- Berrios (0-2) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
