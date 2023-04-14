Randy Arozarena -- hitting .317 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and 13 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on April 14 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .314 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Arozarena has recorded a hit in 12 of 13 games this year (92.3%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).

He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 13), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has driven in a run in nine games this year (69.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine games this year (69.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 3 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings