Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Friday's game at Rogers Centre has the Tampa Bay Rays (13-0) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (8-5) at 7:07 PM (on April 14). Our computer prediction projects a 8-6 victory for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Tampa Bay Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (2-0, .00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios (0-2, 11.17 ERA).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 8, Blue Jays 6.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite 10 times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- The Rays are undefeated against the spread in their last three chances.
- The Rays have been listed as the favorite 13 times this season and have won all of those games.
- Tampa Bay is undefeated in 13 games this season when favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (101) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rays have a 2.23 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 9
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Drew Rasmussen vs James Kaprielian
|April 10
|Red Sox
|W 1-0
|- vs Nick Pivetta
|April 11
|Red Sox
|W 7-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Garrett Whitlock
|April 12
|Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Taj Bradley vs Chris Sale
|April 13
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Jeffrey Springs vs Corey Kluber
|April 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs José Berríos
|April 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 16
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Alek Manoah
|April 17
|@ Reds
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Hunter Greene
|April 18
|@ Reds
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs Nick Lodolo
|April 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Connor Overton
