Wander Franco and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rays (-125). A 9-run over/under is set in this contest.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite 10 times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

In their last three games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time. Tampa Bay and its opponent have finished above the over/under for three straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 7.8.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won all 13 of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Tampa Bay has played in 13 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter and won every time.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-3-1 record against the over/under.

The Rays have a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-0 3-0 7-0 6-0 8-0 5-0

