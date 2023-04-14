Rays vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Wander Franco and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.
The Blue Jays are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rays (-125). A 9-run over/under is set in this contest.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-125
|+105
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite 10 times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- In their last three games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time. Tampa Bay and its opponent have finished above the over/under for three straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 7.8.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won all 13 of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
- Tampa Bay has played in 13 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter and won every time.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-3-1 record against the over/under.
- The Rays have a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-0
|3-0
|7-0
|6-0
|8-0
|5-0
