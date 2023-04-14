Wander Franco and Matt Chapman will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 32 home runs, averaging 2.5 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .576 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .287 batting average leads the majors.

Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 7.8 runs per game (101 total).

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .364 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 7.2 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 2.23 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (.940).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Rasmussen (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.

Rasmussen is looking for his third straight quality start.

Rasmussen is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Home Drew Rasmussen James Kaprielian 4/10/2023 Red Sox W 1-0 Home - Nick Pivetta 4/11/2023 Red Sox W 7-2 Home Shane McClanahan Garrett Whitlock 4/12/2023 Red Sox W 9-7 Home Taj Bradley Chris Sale 4/13/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Jeffrey Springs Corey Kluber 4/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Drew Rasmussen José Berríos 4/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josh Fleming Yusei Kikuchi 4/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Shane McClanahan Alek Manoah 4/17/2023 Reds - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Greene 4/18/2023 Reds - Away Jeffrey Springs Nick Lodolo 4/19/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rasmussen Connor Overton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.