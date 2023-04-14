After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.679) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Franco has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this season, with at least two hits in 38.5% of them.

Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (30.8%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this season (61.5%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 3 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings