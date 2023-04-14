Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.679) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this season, with at least two hits in 38.5% of them.
- Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (30.8%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this season (61.5%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|3
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.70 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Blue Jays will look to Berrios (0-2) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.