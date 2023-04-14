Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Yandy Diaz (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .275 with a double, four home runs and seven walks.
- He ranks 81st in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in 36.4% of his games this season, and 8.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In five games this season (45.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (54.5%), including four multi-run games (36.4%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
