On Friday, Yandy Diaz (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .275 with a double, four home runs and seven walks.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Diaz has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in 36.4% of his games this season, and 8.2% of his chances at the plate.

In five games this season (45.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (54.5%), including four multi-run games (36.4%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings