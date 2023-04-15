The Boston Celtics are 9-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

  • Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9)
  • Pick OU: Over (230.5)
  • The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Boston covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).
  • When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (56.1% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better tally than the Hawks have recorded (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics Performance Insights

  • Boston has been getting things done both offensively and defensively this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).
  • The Celtics are putting up 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
  • Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 treys per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

Hawks Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the NBA on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points allowed).
  • The Hawks are 18th in the league in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.
  • At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from downtown, the Hawks are 24th and 21st in the league, respectively, in those categories.
  • Atlanta attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.