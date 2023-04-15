The Atlanta Hawks are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total in the matchup is 230.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -9.5 230.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
  • Boston has had an average of 229.4 points in its games this season, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Boston has won 16 of its 24 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 230.5 points in 54 of 82 outings.
  • The average over/under for Atlanta's contests this season is 236.6, 6.1 more points than this game's total.
  • Atlanta is 36-46-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Hawks have won in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 24.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • Five of Celtics' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • At home, Boston has a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics average just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).
  • Boston has a 31-11 record against the spread and a 39-3 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • Seven of the Hawks' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.
  • The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39
Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

