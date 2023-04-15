The RBC Heritage is entering the final round, and Chez Reavie is currently in ninth with a score of -10.

Looking to place a bet on Chez Reavie at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Chez Reavie Insights

Reavie has finished below par three times and scored eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Reavie has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Reavie has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Reavie has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 33 -5 269 1 15 1 3 $1.9M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In his past nine appearances at this event, Reavie has had an average finishing position of 45th.

Reavie has made the cut in five of his past nine appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Reavie played this event was in 2023, and he finished 34th.

Measuring 7,213 yards, Harbour Town Golf Links is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,295 yards.

Reavie will take to the 7,213-yard course this week at Harbour Town Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 7,291 yards during the past year.

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 95th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Valero Texas Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 85th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Reavie was better than 45% of the competitors (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Reavie fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Reavie did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged two).

Reavie's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the tournament average (5.1).

In that last competition, Reavie's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Reavie finished the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Reavie had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Reavie's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

