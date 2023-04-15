Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .231 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- This season, Bethancourt has totaled at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- Bethancourt has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of eight games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.57 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (22 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kikuchi (1-0) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
