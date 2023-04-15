On Saturday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .231 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

This season, Bethancourt has totaled at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.

Bethancourt has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of eight games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings