Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia has a double and three walks while hitting .182.
- Mejia has had a base hit in three of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Mejia has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In three games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (22 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kikuchi (1-0) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.